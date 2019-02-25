As promised, OnePlus showcased its first 5G phone at Mobile World Congress. There's little to see about the phone itself as it is encased in a shroud that prevents us from getting a good look at the design or overall form factor, but what we do know is that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 855 and X50 modem.

OnePlus is betting on 5G to deliver vastly improved gaming experiences, and the company is showing off a 5G-based gaming demo of Ace Combat 7 to highlight the increased throughput and lower latency offered by the cellular standard. The computing for the game is done on the cloud, and OnePlus is leveraging Ericsson's 5G network at the event to showcase cloud gaming capabilities. The company is also displaying messages from its community members on the prototype devices.

According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau: