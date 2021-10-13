When Facebook and Oculus released the Oculus Quest 2 on October 13, 2020 — one year ago today — we praised it as an ergonomic device with major upgrades over the original Quest in performance and display quality. But a limited review period can only let you see so much. The longer you use a device, the easier it is to move past the honeymoon period and spot the cracks at the seams. After nearly a year with the Oculus Quest 2, I've experienced many of the most common complaints with the device — and found ways to circumvent them. I invested in a new head strap to better balance its front-heavy weight. I tend to get a low battery warning after about 90 minutes, breaking my immersion, so I looked into battery packs. I'm one of the people who dealt with bad skin irritation from the default foam face cover (which led to a recent Quest 2 recall), so I bought a better face cover replacement. The Quest 2 naturally turns you into a VR nerd, hunting for accessories to fix Oculus's hardware misfires. How you feel about the Quest 2 will depend on whether you think a console should be a complete package from the jump or if you're okay with a company selling a cheap fixer-upper of a console. Old-school VR fans are used to modding their devices with accessories to fix manufacturers' flaws and won't mind, but every Quest 2 store page calls it an "All-in-One" device, and that didn't prove strictly true for more casual buyers. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While the onus falls on Oculus Quest 2 owners to make hardware improvements, the Oculus team deserves all the praise possible for all of the software upgrades made to the headset over the past year. Just look at this timeline of new features patched onto the console in monthly updates, with no new accessories required: December 2020: Oculus's v23 update adds support for 90Hz gaming, Oculus Move fitness stats, and the OpenXR plugin for games developed on non-Oculus platforms.

February 2021: Facebook creates the App Lab, letting you purchase and play indie devs' games without sideloading. v25 also patched in voice commands, a proper universal menu for accessing settings in-game, and an improved Guardian 2.0 release focused on seated gamers. That same month, the v26 release let you place your couch in your virtual space.

April 2021: Oculus launches Air Link for wireless PC VR, wired 120Hz refresh rates, and in-headset projections of physical keyboards for typing.

May 2021: The v29 update adds in-headset phone notifications, multiple accounts on one headset, and wireless 120Hz support.

June 2021: Oculus adds accessibility features like color-blind settings and manual vertical perspective shift, so you feel like you're standing when sitting.

July 2021: The v31 update enables USB-C headphone support and improved social invites for quickly joining or hosting games with friends.

The v31 update enables USB-C headphone support and improved social invites for quickly joining or hosting games with friends. August 2021: The Guardian gets another overhaul with Space Sense, which lets you see people or objects clearly when they step inside your gaming zone. No other gaming console has improved its software like Oculus did with the Quest 2 this year. Oculus overhauled its menus and interface, converted Oculus Link into a wireless experience, doubled the refresh rate performance, and vastly improved its AR capabilities in under a year. I challenge you to think of any other video game console that has delivered so many new features and software updates after launch — not counting the ones tied to a new paid accessory like Xbox Kinect.

