There are more signs that Samsung is gearing up for the full stable One UI 4 (Android 12) launch on its best Android phones as the company puts an end to the beta program.

While current Galaxy S21 beta users shouldn't be affected by this, it does mean that anyone who has held off on installing One UI 4 beta has more or less lost their opportunity to enroll.

This may only apply to those in South Korea, although it's likely that this will affect other regions as well, especially given how closely beta updates appear in other regions outside of Samsung's home country. In any case, we've reached out to Samsung for clarification and will update you when we hear back.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch the stable One UI 4 update before the end of the year, so it's not surprising that the company would put a halt on things. The third beta recently rolled out based on the final Android 12 build, so we can't be too far off from the final version of One UI 4.

Interestingly, this comes just after Samsung announced the impending beta program for its foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The program is expected to focus on enhancements to the foldable experience and should begin very soon.