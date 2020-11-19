What you need to know
- Samsung has released a new One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series.
- Unlike previous One UI 3.0 beta builds, the latest update doesn't allow beta testers to roll back to Android 10 using Smart Switch.
- It is likely that the first stable One UI 3.0 build for the Galaxy S20 series will begin rolling out to beta testers very soon.
Samsung today released a new Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta build to the Galaxy S20 series phones, bringing the December 2020 Android security patch and a bunch of bug fixes. As reported by SamMobile, however, the update doesn't allow beta testers to roll back to Android 10.
The update arrives as version G98xxXXU5ZTKF and weighs in at just under 200MB in size. If you are running One UI 3.0 beta on your Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra and want to roll back to Android 10, you should do it now. Once you install the latest One UI 3.0 build, you will no longer be able to use Smart Switch to roll back to the latest stable One UI 2.5 build.
The fact that Samsung is no longer allowing One UI 3.0 beta testers to roll back to Android 10 suggests the beta program for the Galaxy S20 series could soon come to an end. It is highly likely that the first stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for three of Samsung's best Android phones will begin rolling out by the end of this month.
Unfortunately, however, owners of Samsung's latest foldables and 2019 flagships will not receive the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update anytime soon. As confirmed by Samsung earlier this week, it is postponing the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10 series phones due to excessive battery drain in the early builds.
