When it's time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, looking at the prices of brand new 4K TV sets can be a little off-putting. Since buying a TV is one of the bigger and rarer purchases you make in life, you want to get it right and maybe even save some money in the process.

Woot's big one-day sale on Samsung smart TVs gives you the opportunity to do just that with 4K and 8K models starting from just $420.

Screen saver Samsung 4K Smart TV sale Several refurbished Samsung 4K smart TVs are on sale at Woot for just one day only. These sets are offered 'Certified Open Box' and have been through a series of tests and quality checks before being repackaged. Each comes with a 90-day warranty. Prices Vary See at Woot

All of the TVs in today's sale are offered 'Certified Open Box' and, though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Oftentimes, you can barely notice an item has been used before after it's been refurbished but you will notice the cash you saved. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

The sale includes the super neat Samsung The Frame TV. This TV has made a name for itself due to its Art Mode, which transforms the TV when it's off into a work of art — art which you've selected. There are hundreds of pieces to choose from including collections from the V&A Museum, the Tate Gallery, and Van Gogh Museum, and the display will refresh as often as you choose. You can even add up to 2GB of your own photos via an app on your phone or simply hook up a flash drive. Prices start at only $420 for this unique piece of tech.

If you're looking for something larger, the 85-inch Q60T QLED smart TV which is down to $1,600. This 2020 model regularly sells for over $2,000 brand new these days. It features a Quantum Dot LCD panel, Motion Rate 120 technology, support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats. It's got apps for all of the streaming services you know and love, a full web browser, and has three HDMI ports for hooking up any devices you need. Bixby and Alexa are built-in for voice control, too.

In addition to 4K TVs, the sale also lists a few 8K models for an even higher-resolution experience. The 65-inch Q800T is actually one of the more affordable options in the sale at $1,500 and features intelligent upscaling to automatically convert all of your content into 8K resolution. It's also got built-in speakers on all four sides of the TV for immersive audio.

Be sure to check out the full sale for many more options. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out.

If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more. With Prime Day coming soon, now's the perfect time to start your trial.