Best 4K Android TVs Android Central 2021

The best 4K Android TVs are abundant these days, but not all of them come with the same interface, and that can be a determining factor when looking for something that does UHD. Android TVs have emerged as a reliable way to access popular streaming services and other apps that enhance the TV viewing experience. The Sony A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV is a beautiful screen that brings out the best visual splendor and convenient connectivity.

Best overall: Sony A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV

Best value: Hisense Premium U8G Series

Best for gaming: Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Best mid-range: Hisense U6G Quantum Series

Best on a budget: Skyworth S6G Pro 55-inch Best overall: Sony A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV Sony does special things with OLED panels, and the A80J Bravia is an example of that. There are 55, 65, and 75-inch panels available, and Sony's Bravia XR processor offers plenty of ways to calibrate and improve the screen's output. With Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and even a Netflix calibration mode, this is a gorgeous display that can adapt to almost anything you want to watch and make it look great. Thin bezels and an adjustable stand make this fit right into your decor. Bright or dark rooms don't matter, either, courtesy of advanced contrast boosting that brightens and darkens pixels at the right moments. The HDR effect is truly vibrant, and you can make various adjustments to the device or app you want to use. It's also perfect for your PS5 you get HDMI 2.1 support. You'll be able to play your favorite titles in 4K at 120fps in all their crispy glory. The faster processor makes a considerable difference in navigating Android TV, too, where fluidity is important. Android TV also means you get Google Assistant included, and even Alexa and AirPlay2 support. Finally, you have Dolby Atmos support, which can put you on a whole new audio level should you hook up a soundbar or system to it. Pros: Gorgeous image quality

Faster Android TV performance

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2-compatible

Super thin design Cons: Expensive

Only 2 of 4 ports are HDMI 2.1

Best overall Sony A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV A splendid display to entertain everyone Sony puts its best effort into this beautiful and dynamic TV that provides a cinematic flair no matter what room you put it in. From $1,398 at Amazon

From $1,400 at Best Buy

$1,398 at Walmart

Best value: Hisense Premium U8G Series While the Hisense Premium U8G Series may not be as awesome as the Sony A80J OLED TV, it still makes for a solid value proposition. It uses full-array local dimming for even tones and an anti-glare panel to prevent awkward viewing angles. You get a peak brightness level of 1500nits which is stunningly good for the price. There are only two different screen sizes to choose from, though, 55 and 65 inches, so your choices are limited when it comes to size. Picture quality is vibrant, with color accuracy that arguably looks better than more expensive models. Hisense decided to go with a 120Hz native refresh rate in the U8G Series, so it performs pretty well as a gaming TV. The Premium UG8 Series also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. All of that comes with Android TV running the TV's interface. The best part is that it means you get a built-in Chromecast, too. You can always upgrade that by plugging in future models when Google comes out with them, though. As a cherry on top, gamers will enjoy features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium, and an Auto Low Latency Mode. Finally, if you don't like it, Hisense offers a 100-day return guarantee. Pros: Beautiful picture quality

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Versatile product

Native 120Hz refresh rate

Reasonable price Cons: Heavier than other options

Only 2 screen sizes

Display quality isn't on par with Sony

Best value Hisense Premium U8G Series Beauty and value all wrapped in one Hisense crafted a ULED TV that looks great and offers much of what you would expect from a flagship panel for a lot less. From $750 at Amazon

From $750 at Best Buy

$750 at Walmart

Best for gaming: Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV If Sony's A80J Bravia XR is too pricey for you, the X85J is the next best thing for gaming when seeking the best 4K Android TV. You get HDR10, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), a native 120Hz refresh rate, and two HDMI 2.1 ports for the perfect next-gen gaming experience. This LED model supports the X1 Ultimate processor to ensure smooth performance throughout, and with Dolby Vision — plus much of Sony's existing picture technology — there's plenty of beauty to appreciate with this TV. It also doesn't hurt that there are a handful of different screen sizes, ranging from 43-85 inches, covering a lot of ground for various room types. Sony could have used better legs to support the frame, which is why this TV may be better to mount on a wall, but you do have both options available. Still, that's a small sacrifice to make for this excellent yet cheap 4K TV. From a functional perspective, there's plenty to like. You get the best of Android TV, plus built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support. The top streaming apps are readily available on the platform, and the latter two features bring in even more compatibility from phones, tablets, and computers. That's all on top of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a user-friendly calibration setup that helps you visualize changes in real-time. Pros: Beautiful LED screen

Plenty of screen sizes

120Hz and VRR

Two HDMI 2.1 ports

Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant Cons: Needs stiffer legs

Only 2 USB ports

Best for gaming Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV A TV that looks better than you might expect Sony has a TV that not only looks great, but is also set to support key features for next-gen console gaming. From $648 at Amazon

From $650 at Best Buy

$648 at Walmart

Best mid-range: Hisense U6G Quantum Series Hisense has embraced Android TV, and with its aggressive pricing, it stands out as a quality alternative to other brands. The Hisense U6G Quantum Series comes in four different screen sizes starting from 50 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches — and all at prices below what you would probably expect. The H8G uses a ULED panel and quantum dot technology with 60 local dimming zones to help deliver better contrast and color accuracy. That it also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ puts it in good company with other TVs aiming to display the best possible image quality for the price. This TV has a 60Hz refresh rate, though it includes a Motion Enhancement feature to raise that to 240Hz, which may or may not work for the content you're watching if the "soap opera" effect makes you feel weird. With Google Assistant and Alexa to talk to, the TV offers the same voice functionality as others do, but it also helps that Android TV is the interface of choice for Hisense. The remote comes with a hands-free feature where you can talk to the smart assistants onboard to help you execute tasks. Pros: Good image quality

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

Google Assistant and Alexa

Four screen sizes

Affordable pricing Cons: 60Hz refresh rate

No HDMI 2.1 port

Best on a budget: Skyworth S6G Pro 55-inch Skyworth isn't a household name, though you may have come across the Chinese brand if you happened to land on the Home Shopping Network at some point when channel surfing. The company makes the S6G Pro 4K TV in one size alone, 55-inches, and it's hard to find prices to match, especially when it comes to TVs running Android TV. Picture quality punches above its price point. The 4K resolution is one thing, but so are the thin bezels surrounding the display. There's a minimalistic design to this TV that makes it look more expensive than it is. You can use the remote to talk to the TV via Google Assistant, too. You won't get goodies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos here, but at least there's Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound. The connectivity options are more than adequate as well. There are some important caveats to bear in mind before you pull the trigger here. Officially, the TV supports Alexa, but it doesn't appear to be for the U.S. market. That's also a problem with some of the apps that would otherwise be available, like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, not being downloadable. To watch those, you need to use the built-in Chromecast to cast them from a mobile device over to the screen or hook up a streaming box that offers those apps. Pros: Good picture quality

Slim bezels look fancy

Chromecast and Google Assistant

Affordable pricing Cons: Some apps are missing

Alexa may not work

No Dolby Vision or HDR10

Android TV can lag a little