The OnePlus Buds are $1 for a limited time, but there's a catch

Every Wednesday, OnePlus has what's called "OnePlus Day" where the company offers discounts on items in an attempt to clear as much of the stock as possible. This has included both smartphones and accessories, and with some compelling Black Friday deals already happening, people are looking for great and inexpensive gifts for loved ones. This week OnePlus is presenting one of its most irresistible sales yet by offering its OnePlus Buds for only $1! No, that's not a typo, they're really going to be discounted to just $1.

With OnePlus Buds, you'll get awesome bass drops. And now, we're dropping the price to $1. Sale starts tomorrow and ends when they're sold out! https://t.co/t5ju7Wp0Zh pic.twitter.com/hHskaYjhws — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) November 17, 2020

The OnePlus Buds were the first "truly wireless" earbuds offered by OnePlus. First launched back in July for $80, the buds undercut many offerings by the likes of Samsung and Apple, the latter which the Buds no-doubt took inspiration from. The buds were launched alongside the OnePlus Nord, so pricing was a key focus for the company. That said, while the Buds aren't bad by any means, they're certainly not the best. As noted in Daniel Bader's review, "the OnePlus Buds sound good, work reliably, and look nice enough in a 'Hey, are those blue AirPods?' kind of way." They're not the best wireless earbuds you can buy, but they're decent.

But for $1, the OnePlus Buds are definitely a steal, even compared to their current 25% discount. The deal will be live Wednesday, November 18th on OnePlus' website. No time was mentioned, so it's best to check in as early as possible, as the deal lasts only until stock runs out!