The OnePlus Buds are $1 for a limited time, but there's a catch

What you need to know
- OnePlus Buds will be discounted to $1 for one day only.
- The sale is part of the weekly OnePlus Day sales event.
- The sale will last until the earbuds are out of stock.
Every Wednesday, OnePlus has what's called "OnePlus Day" where the company offers discounts on items in an attempt to clear as much of the stock as possible. This has included both smartphones and accessories, and with some compelling Black Friday deals already happening, people are looking for great and inexpensive gifts for loved ones. This week OnePlus is presenting one of its most irresistible sales yet by offering its OnePlus Buds for only $1! No, that's not a typo, they're really going to be discounted to just $1.
The OnePlus Buds were the first "truly wireless" earbuds offered by OnePlus. First launched back in July for $80, the buds undercut many offerings by the likes of Samsung and Apple, the latter which the Buds no-doubt took inspiration from. The buds were launched alongside the OnePlus Nord, so pricing was a key focus for the company. That said, while the Buds aren't bad by any means, they're certainly not the best. As noted in Daniel Bader's review, "the OnePlus Buds sound good, work reliably, and look nice enough in a 'Hey, are those blue AirPods?' kind of way." They're not the best wireless earbuds you can buy, but they're decent.
But for $1, the OnePlus Buds are definitely a steal, even compared to their current 25% discount. The deal will be live Wednesday, November 18th on OnePlus' website. No time was mentioned, so it's best to check in as early as possible, as the deal lasts only until stock runs out!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 represents the future of wireless VR gaming systems. Here's where to buy one, and all the accessories you'll need for it, too!
The best cheap Android phones you can buy in 2020, ranked
Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We've done the research to show you which inexpensive phone to buy.
Why you need to use multiple profiles if you use your phone for work
Adding a work profile to your phone lets you have your own me time and keeps your company data even safer. Best of all, it's easy to try out.
Keep the OnePlus 8T's display looking great with the best screen protectors
With the OnePlus 8T finally arriving, it's important that you find the right accessories for the device. There are already plenty of great cases to choose from, along with even more screen protectors. These are the best screen protectors for the OnePlus 8T that you can find today!