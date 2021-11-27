You're spoiled for choice when it comes to headphone and earbuds, and that's even more true when it comes to Cyber Monday deals. Just about all of them, in all their different shapes and sizes, will be discount for holiday shoppers with many already having prices slashed as sales begin to kick off.
There are many different brands of headphones and various kinds of headphones to consider, so we've broken down some of the top deals already available on the best headphones and wireless earbuds trackers so you can get a headstart on your holiday savings. You're bound to find a great deal!
We'll be regularly updating this list collection through the Cyber Monday weekend, so be sure to check back frequently if you don't see the audio deals that you're looking for. Whether you're looking for something to keep you entertained on a walk or jog, noise-canceling headphones to let you focus while at work, or something that just sounds amazing for your epic video game battles, we've got you covered.
Cyber Monday headphone deals live right now
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (save $50)
The Galaxy Buds Pro deliver outstanding sound combined with powerful noise isolation, IPX7 water resistance, a lightweight design that's great for extended use, and all the extras you want. If you're in the market for high-end wireless earbuds, these should be your go-to choice.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (save $40)
The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung's latest wireless earbuds, and this is the first time they're on sale. They sound fantastic, tune out noise in your vicinity, last the same amount of time as the Buds Pro, and include wireless charging. For what you're ultimately paying here, you are getting a great value.
Jabra Elite 85t
The Elite 85t do a fantastic job tuning out ambient noise, deliver excellent sound quality, and you get all the extras: customizable sound, water resistance, wireless charging, and digital assistant integration. If you want high-end earbuds with a great value, these are the ones to beat.
OnePlus Buds Pro (save $30)
With the Buds Pro, OnePlus has managed to deliver earbuds that go up against the best that Samsung and Sony have to offer. They sound absolutely incredible, have a lightweight design, excellent noise isolation, IP55 water resistance, and wireless charging. When it comes to value, it's hard to find anything quite as good.
1More ColorBuds 2 (save $8)
The ColorBuds 2 deliver a rich bass-heavy sound paired with reliable noise isolation, wireless charging, and IPX5 water resistance. If you want budget wireless earbuds that are as good as rivals that cost thrice as much, you should get your hands on these.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
With adjustable ANC, amazing sound quality, a lightweight design and IPX4 rating for workouts, these wireless earbuds tick all the right boxes. They also last six hours between charges, include wireless charging, and are among the best earbuds in this class.
Bose QuietComfort 45
The QuietComfort 45 deliver incredible noise isolation, sublime sound, a plush design that's great for all-day use, and they last 24 hours between charges. These are the ideal choice if you're looking for high-end wireless audio.
Soundcore Life A2
Soundcore's Life A2 wireless earbuds get the basics right. They produce a booming bass-heavy sound, tune out ambient sound, have three mics on each earbud, and last seven hours from a full charge. In short, you're getting well-designed earbuds that offer great value for what they cost.
Sennheiser Momentum TWS 2 (save $100)
Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you'll find in the market today. They're packed with all the latest features, have a customizable sound profile, and last all-day without any issues. With $100 off, this is a deal you shouldn't miss.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (save $70)
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live deliver incredible sound backed by an ergonomic fit, active noise cancellation, and IPX2 dust and water resistance. They last six hours between charges, include wireless charging, and are a great overall option.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (save $70)
The Galaxy Buds+ continue to deliver when it comes to sound quality, and with a 11-hour battery life, you can wear these throughout the day and not have to worry about running out of charge.
Sennheiser HD 450BT (save $100)
Comfort meets excellence in this sublime pair of white Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth headphones. They sound excellent and look the part too. You can fold the Sennheiser HD 450BT and take them anywhere you go.
Beats Studio Buds (save $50)
Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds have hit a record low price for Cyber Monday. They work great with Android or iOS and come in black, white, or red.
Sony WH-1000XM4 (save $102)
As far as wireless headphones go, the WH-1000XM4 tops the list in terms of ANC, battery life, and sound quality. If premium wireless headphones are on a gift list this year — here's your chance.
Sony WF-1000XM4 (save $32)
These are the cream of the crop in terms of wireless earbuds, and this Cyber Monday deal makes them the cheapest we've seen them since they launched this year.
Sony WF-1000XM3 (save $72)
While some of the features aren't quite as good as the XM4s, that still makes the XM3s some of the best available — and at $128, they're hard to pass up if you are looking to save some cash.
Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds (save $22)
With the WF-C500, Sony has taken its learnings from the high-end segment to deliver a budget package that nails the basics. These earbuds sound great, last ten hours on a full charge, include sweat and water resistance for workouts, and have a customizable sound.
Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Headset (save $90)
The WH-CH710N brings the best features from the WH-1000XM3 to a much more affordable price point. It also has an over-ear design that's great for extended use, tunes out ambient sound without any issues, and lasts up to 35 hours on a full charge.
Sony WH-CH510 On-Ear Headset (save $36)
If you're in the market for budget audio and need something lightweight but with a good sound profile and long battery life, the WH-CH510 fit the bill. They sound particularly great considering the cost, and you'll only need to charge these once every few days.
Sony WH-XB910N (save $102)
The standout feature of the WH-XB910N is the fantastic bass coupled with great ANC. These have excellent battery life to go along with other wonderful features. Getting a pair of Sony wireless headphones for $148 is not a time to hesitate.
Sony Bluetooth Neckband Speaker SRS-NB10 (save $52)
Keep listening to your own content without isolating yourself from the world. This Bluetooth neckband gives you personal audio from your phone without needing to put in earbuds or stay in the room with your speakers.
Marshall Major IV on-ear Bluetooth headphones | $50 off
The newest generation of Marshall Major headphones released late last year. These headphones have not seen a lot of deals, so this is a great discount if you're interested in them.
Black Friday Deals
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.