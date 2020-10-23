With everything going on in 2020, stores are holding their Black Friday sales earlier than ever before. In fact, now's the time to start shopping for early Black Friday deals if you don't want to miss out on some of the best offers. You can already score early Black Friday mattress deals and Black Friday tablet deals, and this latest deal at Best Buy is one you should definitely consider as well. Right now the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Vacuum is discounted by $200 for just one day only, bringing its price down to $499.99. This marks one of its lowest prices in years and you'll also score free shipping with the purchase.

This is one of Dyson's most popular vacuums for homes with pets, and it's especially useful for anyone who suffers from allergies. It uses Cinetic science for efficient cleaning power along with a HEPA filtration system that's designed to be hypoallergenic and captures dirt, dust, and allergens using its permanent cloth filter. There are adjustable height settings to make cleaning carpet or bare floors more effective and a 35-foot long power cord that lets you clean throughout a few rooms before needing to change outlets.

Dyson's Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy vacuum features a 13.4-inch cleaning path and edge cleaning to help you get the job done more quickly. Plus, it uses bagless technology and has a 0.55-gallon capacity to hold more dust for less emptying.

This is just a one-day deal at Best Buy, so be sure to shop now if you don't want to miss out on this $200 discount. You can find more early Black Friday deals from Best Buy and learn more about this year's sale via our guide to Best Buy Black Friday deals. We also have a larger guide to Black Friday deals if you're looking for offers from other retailers.