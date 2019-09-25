The Oculus Quest will be able to play several Oculus Go games in the near future. Facebook announced during Oculus Connect 6 that several titles from the Oculus Go will be available on the Oculus Quest. The company also added that games that were purchased on the Oculus Go will be able to upgraded for free to the Oculus Quest, specifically giving 'Thumper' as an example.

Oculus Go apps have gained a following and many users have requested that Oculus Go apps make their way to the Oculus Quest. While developers can port some code over from Oculus Go apps to create Oculus Quest apps, several popular Oculus Go titles have not made their way to the Oculus Quest.

With this addition, Oculus Quest users will be able to play many Oculus Go games, Oculus Rift games using a PC, and Oculus Quest games on the Oculus Quest.