The Oculus Quest has a firmware update available, bringing the headset to build 256550.6170.0. The update only lists two items in the changelog on the OculusVR forum.

Various performance improvements

Updated Guardian sensitivity to be more in line with Rift

The updated Guardian sensitivity should help prevent the Guardian grid from popping up when it doesn't need to. Users on reddit have noted that the grid seems to show up accidentally less often.

The various performance updates aren't specified in the forum, but it's always good to see general improvements. When the Oculus Quest launched, a firmware update was available on day one. With that update, we saw improved audio performance through the headset's speakers. Oculus seems to be keen to push out regular updates to improve the VR experience.

