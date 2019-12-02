This Oculus Go is a lightweight and portable VR headset. It's not as powerful as the newer Oculus Quest, but it's a solid option if you want to immerse yourself inside videos in virtual reality. The Oculus Go was already on sale for its lowest price ever this weekend ($149) but is now evern cheaper at $120 as part of an Amazon Lightning Deal. The deal is running out quickly, so you'll have to act soon to get this price.
The Oculus Go is a bit older and underpowered compared to some other VR headsets, but it's extremely portable. It's a nice option for anyone who wants to watch videos in VR, including 360-degree videos. At $120, it's one of the most affordable ways to get a dedicated VR headset.
