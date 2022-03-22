Nothing's 'The Truth' event: How to watch and what to expect

What you need to know

Nothing is holding an event on March 23 where it plans to discuss its product roadmap.

The event will be held virtually and can be watched on YouTube.

Nothing is expected to talk about plans to launch its first smartphone.

Carl Pei's tech startup Nothing is expected to announce something at its upcoming "The Truth" event. The company has recently acquired funding to help kickstart the development of "new product categories" and will presumably go into more detail about this at Wednesday's event.

The company has been mum on its plans, but recent rumors, leaks, and teasers have given us a pretty good idea of what we might expect from Nothing.

How to watch Nothing's "The Truth" event

Nothing's virtual event will be held on Wednesday, March 23 at 10 am ET or 2 pm GMT. You can sign up for a reminder at Nothing's website, which includes a countdown to the event's start.

You can also go to Nothing's official YouTube account, where you can RSVP by opening the event video and turning on the reminder. To make it easy, you can do so from the video below.

What will Nothing announce?

We're not sure what Nothing is up to, but it's definitely something. The company noted that it is partnering with Qualcomm and its Snapdragon platform, and while that can mean a few things, it fuels the fire that Nothing may be launching a smartphone.

Rumors of a Nothing smartphone have been rampant lately and have pointed to an April release of such a device, which is just around the corner. Pei has also been spotted with what is potentially the Nothing smartphone, although not much about the device can be determined from the image.

As for the actual phone, our Alex Dobie expects that it will be something of a spiritual successor to OnePlus, and says it doesn't necessarily have to compete with the best Android phones to be successful. That said, with Qualcomm in the picture, we expect that such a device will at least be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone may also feature a transparent design, not unlike the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds, which would definitely make it stand out.

Reports have also indicated that Nothing is working on several devices, so a phone may not be all we hear about at the event. Whatever we get, it seems this event will be much ado about Nothing.