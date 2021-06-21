We don't yet know for sure if there'll be a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year, but most of the rumors point to the Note line taking a break until 2022. However, if you're a Note fan hankering for an upgrade, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still an excellent option, and now it's discounted by $350 as part of Amazon Prime Day's Android smartphone deals .

Samsung's most recent Note remains an excellent buy in 2021, with dependable specs, fun and functional S Pen stylus features, and a great all-round camera experience.

The most recent Galaxy Note flagship packs a whopping 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate smoothness and battery-saving LTPO technology. And in the U.S. it's powered by Qualcomm's still powerful Snapdraon 865+ chipset, with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Unlike some more recent Samsung phones, the Note 20 Ultra still offers microSD expansion to boost your storage by up to 2TB.

What's more, the Note 20 Ultra's triple-camera setup lets it go toe-to-toe with the best Android cameras of 2021. The Note provides a 108MP main shooter plus an ultrawide camera, along with a 12MP 5X optical zoom for getting super-close to faraway subjects.

While the more recent Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might include S Pen support, you'll need to buy (and carry) the pen separately if you opt for that model. With the Note 20 Ultra, the stylus is always at your disposal, docked inside the phone. The Note's S Pen boasts handy Bluetooth features too, like air gestures and remote shutter functionality for taking photos at a distance.

Hardcore Note fans always insist that only another Note can ever replace a Note. So if that's you, and you're looking for an all-singing, all-dancing high-end Android phone with that all-important S Pen functionality, you'll definitely want to take a look at this. The Note 20 Ultra still commands a premium price, but with a $350 discount for Prime Day, it's more attainable than ever.