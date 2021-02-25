Googel Pixel 5 VideoSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The Google Store and various online retailers have been running out of the popular Sorta Sage Pixel 5 phone.
  • Android Central has confirmed that the green color is not being discontinued at this time.
  • Those interested in purchasing the Sorta Sage Pixel 5 should continue to check stocks at online retailers.

There were mild rumbles of panic around the Android Central virtual water cooler this morning as we realized that the beloved Sorta Sage Pixel 5 color variant was not available for purchase on Amazon, the Google Store, and was even listed as discontinued at B&H. Many of us were even afraid that Google was killing off our favorite color of the Pixel 5, but thankfully these concerns were short-lived.

Pixel 4 Sorta Sage sorta out of stockSource: Android Central

Our ace videographer and UK correspondent Alex Dobie confirmed that the green phone was still available on Google's UK online store, and we later heard directly from Google, who allayed our concerns and put our minds at ease. Android Central has confirmed that both color variants — Just Black and Sorta Sage — will continue to be restocked and carried on the Google Store and other sites for the foreseeable future. This is great news for those who still want to grab what is arguably the best camera on one of the best Android phones.

If you are still interested in what we said was the best-looking Pixel color according to our Pixel 5 review, don't be discouraged. Just continue to check back at the Google Store, Amazon, or your favorite online retailer, as stocks of that phone should start appearing again shortly.

Green goddess

Pixel 5 Sorta Sage Render

Google Pixel 5

It's not easy being green

The Google Pixel 5 is one of the best Android phones available. It has a small form factor, smooth Android experience, wireless charging, waterproofing, and one of the best cameras on a smartphone.

