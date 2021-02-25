What you need to know
- The Google Store and various online retailers have been running out of the popular Sorta Sage Pixel 5 phone.
- Android Central has confirmed that the green color is not being discontinued at this time.
- Those interested in purchasing the Sorta Sage Pixel 5 should continue to check stocks at online retailers.
There were mild rumbles of panic around the Android Central virtual water cooler this morning as we realized that the beloved Sorta Sage Pixel 5 color variant was not available for purchase on Amazon, the Google Store, and was even listed as discontinued at B&H. Many of us were even afraid that Google was killing off our favorite color of the Pixel 5, but thankfully these concerns were short-lived.
Our ace videographer and UK correspondent Alex Dobie confirmed that the green phone was still available on Google's UK online store, and we later heard directly from Google, who allayed our concerns and put our minds at ease. Android Central has confirmed that both color variants — Just Black and Sorta Sage — will continue to be restocked and carried on the Google Store and other sites for the foreseeable future. This is great news for those who still want to grab what is arguably the best camera on one of the best Android phones.
If you are still interested in what we said was the best-looking Pixel color according to our Pixel 5 review, don't be discouraged. Just continue to check back at the Google Store, Amazon, or your favorite online retailer, as stocks of that phone should start appearing again shortly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter will soon allow you to charge people to see your tweets
Twitter announced two new features at its Virtual Analyst Day, Super Follows and Communities, in its latest effort to increase its revenue.
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Are you using the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra?
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note phone to work with the S Pen. Is this a feature you've been using?
Equip your Google Pixel 5 with some of the best accessories
Like men, no phone is an island. It needs cases, chargers, and stands to let you take full advantage of it. These are the accessories to take your Google Pixel 5 experience to the next level.