Samsung just released a new Good Lock module called Routine +. The module acts as an extension to Bixby Routines, which lets owners of the best Samsung phones set up certain criteria to trigger various actions. Routine + takes it to another level by giving users more control over the triggers and actions that Bixby can perform.

Location-based actions, for example, gain another dimension by setting certain buttons or keys to change their function depending on the user's location. So a long-press of a physical button can open one app while you're at home but will open another app while at work.

Users can also set up a recording of what actions they want their device to perform. Touch Macro will record touch actions and gestures for an app and save them to be triggered later. So you may be able to create one for Instagram that automatically navigates to the option to record a new Reel, for example.

Routine + also extends the use of the fingerprint sensor, which can trigger Bixby to open a specific website or app when the phone is unlocked, depending on whichever finger you use to unlock the device. The S Pen also gains new Air Action functions, which can be assigned to do different things. This feature is not available to the newer Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra since the function required a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. That's good news for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners, though.