What you need to know

Samsung's Good Lock launcher for Galaxy devices has appeared on the Play Store.

This signals its global release, which also comes with a complete redesign.

Samsung alerted users to Good Lock's impending redesign/global availability in January, and it seems the rollout coincides with its One UI 7 release.

Samsung's launcher for Galaxy has been spotted sporting its new design down the global runway.

Good Lock's global availability was spotted on the Play Store this week, coinciding with Samsung's One UI 7 update (via 9to5Google). Additionally, a post by SamMobile confirms the launcher's availability for more countries globally via the Galaxy Store. While the Play Store doesn't get too in-depth about its complete redesign, it gives us a glimpse of its refreshed main plug-in page.

The launcher breaks things down to give users quick access to "Extensions" and device "Gestures" in small bubbles. Beneath that is a complete list of available plug-ins, which seems to have remained similar to its previous iteration. The plug-ins page now offers the Good Lock name with the "Your Galaxy Your Way" tagline in a purple-to-pink gradient banner.

The "You" tab features more of the same refreshments with defined "Favorites" and "Settings in Effect" categories.

Good Lock & One UI 7

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

Strangely, as 9to5 notes, the Play Store's Galaxy device compatibility is a little wonky. The store reportedly lacks mention of devices aside from the Galaxy S25 "when installing remotely." It's unclear if this is a visual bug. The post adds that the Galaxy S24 can download it, provided it is running One UI 7. The publication states it's tried to install the launcher on a Fold 6, but it's oddly "blocked."

Considering it's recent appearance, there's likely a few issues Samsung needs to sort out for its Galaxy devices globally. If you're encountering similar problems, it might be worth trying the launcher on the Galaxy Store instead.

Samsung started preparing us for a global Good Lock launch in January when it also highlighted its expected redesign. The company announced Good Lock would be available for "all countries" via the Play Store. A first for its Galaxy launcher. Users will find customization plug-ins like Home Up. In One UI 7, users can get pretty creative and wacky with it, as one Reddit user discovered.

The Korean OEM pushed a small QoL update for the Good Lock in March. The patch cleaned up its "phrasing" while also altering the descriptions of a few features.