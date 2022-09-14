How to completely disable Bixby on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Ever since Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 with its onboard assistant, Bixby, people have been asking for ways to disable it and forget the button ever existed in the first place.

The button eventually disappeared with the Galaxy S20 lineup, but Bixby was then integrated into the power button, which made it even more frustrating to use. With the release of the Galaxy S22 series, a new generation of users is discovering Bixby, so we're back to show you how to disable it all over again.

Why do you want to disable Bixby?

On phones where there's a dedicated Bixby button, one of the biggest frustrations is its placement; the button is right under the volume keys and nearly directly opposite the power buttons. On larger phones like the Galaxy S22+ or S22 Ultra, this often leads to accidental presses and unintended Bixby launches, especially when double-pressing the power button to launch the camera.

Starting with the Galaxy Note 10 series and continuing until today, Samsung removed the dedicated Bixby button and integrated the voice control access into the power button. By default, holding down the power button activates Bixby Voice, which you can then use to send commands to the phone. But many people prefer to hold down the power button to access the power control menu, so we're going to help you make that important change.

What phone do you have?

If you have a Galaxy S8 or S8+, Note 8, Galaxy S9 or S9+, Note 9, or Galaxy S10 series, select the tab to the right. Your instructions are specific because you have a power button and a separate Bixby button, which makes it slightly more difficult to completely disable Bixby (but you can still do it).

If you have a Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, S21, S21 FE, S22 series, Galaxy Z, or any of the best Samsung phones, your instructions are a bit different, but also slightly easier, as the combined Power/Bixby button means you can disable Bixby completely and never look back. You don't even have to log into a Samsung account to do it!

Disabling Bixby on Galaxy S20, S21, S22, and Galaxy Z phones

Perhaps it's because Samsung knew how annoying it was not to be able to fully disable Bixby on previous phones, or maybe it's just a side effect of consolidating two buttons into one, but it's really easy to fully disable on Samsung's newest phones.

Not only do you not have to log into a Samsung account, but once it's disabled you never had to interact with Bixby again if you don't want to — accidentally or on purpose. Here's how to do it.

How to disable the Bixby button

Out of the box, the Galaxy Note 10, Note 20, S20, S21, S22, and Galaxy Z series have Bixby turned on by default: activating the Bixby app with a double-press of the power button; and activating Bixby Voice with a long-press. Thankfully, you can disable both of these interactions off in one fell swoop.

Swipe down on the notifications shade. Tap the Power menu button in the quick settings panel. In the power menu, tap Side key settings. If you select Open App, tap the cog button to select an app to open with a double-press. Change the Press and hold interaction to Power off menu.

Now you won't accidentally bring up Bixby when pressing or holding the power button. The last thing we need to do is to remove remants of Bixby from the home screen.

How to remove Bixby Home/Samsung Daily from the home screen

Samsung got the memo: unless you're running a really old version of One UI, you will no longer find Bixby Home on your left-most home screen. Instead, it's now called Samsung Daily or Samsung Free, depending on your One UI version or geographic location.

Either way, the process for getting rid of this menu is the same — just follow the steps below. If you have a newer Galaxy S21 or newer phone, your instructions are here because there's an important new step.

From the home screen, hold down on empty space or pinch your fingers together until the menu appears. Swipe to the right to reach the left home panel. Disable Samsung Daily.

How to switch between Google Discover and Samsung Free

Starting with the S21 series and other phones that have made the switch to One UI 3.1 and above, it's possible to choose between the Google Discover feed (which is the default left-side home screen on Pixel devices) and Samsung Free.

This method works for the Galaxy S22 series and the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable as well, so if you're on a Samsung phone running One UI 4.1, this is what you'll need to do:

From the home screen, hold down on empty space or pinch your fingers together until the menu appears. Swipe to the right to reach the left home panel. If you want to disable the pane entirely, uncheck the box at the top of the page.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Disabling Bixby on Galaxy S8, S9, S10, Note 8, Note 9

There aren't many phones still on the first version of the Android Pie-based One UI, but if you are using an older phone, then you will notice that the update contains Bixby 2.0. While the version introduces a lot of new features, it also removes the ability to disable Bixby entirely, though there are still workarounds.

That's because instead of allowing users to disable the Bixby button entirely, Bixby 2.0 lets you change the activation from a single tap to a double-tap. That way you won't accidentally activate Bixby every time you want to press the volume down button. Here's how to do it.

Before you do anything, log into your Samsung account

Samsung is smart: in order to allow you to disable most aspects of Bixby, it forces you to log into your Samsung account. You were prompted to do this when you first signed into your phone, but if you decided to skip that step, you're going to want to sign in — even if it's just to disable Bixby.

Press the Bixby button or swipe right on your phone's home screen. Tap the next (arrow) button. If creating an account, enter details, agree to the terms, and verify account details through email. If prompted to "Use your biometrics", tap Not now. Tap the next (arrow) button.

Review the terms and conditions and tap the next (arrow) button. If desired, teach Bixby your voice and tap the next (arrow) button. Tap the next (arrow) button for the final time.

Now you're logged into your Samsung account and are ready to start disabling Bixby!

How to remove Bixby Home from the home screen

The first step to disabling Bixby is to remove Bixby Home access from the home screen which, by default, puts it on the left-most panel.

From the home screen, hold down on empty space until the menu appears. Swipe to the right to reach the left home panel. Disable Bixby Home.

How to disable the Bixby button

Now we're getting to the important stuff. While you can't completely disable the Bixby button in One UI, you can mostly disable it by relegating it to a double-press. Here's how to do it!

Open Settings. Tap Advanced Features. Tap Bixby key. Select Double press to open Bixby.

That's it! While you can still use an app like bxActions (opens in new tab) to disable the button completely, at least Samsung is now offering an official way to make your life less painful on One UI. Yes, Bixby is still technically accessible by double-tapping the Bixby button, but that's much less likely to happen accidentally than if it were stuck with a single press.

What if I want to remap the Bixby button to something else?

On devices that have a dedicated Bixby button, you can remap the button to open any app you want... like the camera or even Google Assistant. The process is really easy and it actually works super well, so you won't have to spend time hacking or downloading sketchy apps.

Open Settings. Tap Advanced Features. Tap Bixby key.

Select Double press to open Bixby. Enable Use single press toggle. Tap inside Use single press area. Tap Open app. Tap on the Settings button (cog icon). Select the app you want.

That's it! Now you can double-press the Bixby button to open the app, and single-press it to open anything you want.

If you want to do more complicated things, like assign the button to perform multiple actions at once, head here for our detailed guide on how to configure the Bixby button.

Putting Bixby in its place

Bixby has definitely improved since its inception in 2017 alongside the Galaxy S8. But while it has its place, Google Assistant is still a far better voice assistant for most people. Because it's built into every Android phone, including the Galaxy S and Note series, it's easy to access at any time by holding down the home button.