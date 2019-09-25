OnePlus today announced that it has started rolling out a new OTA update for its 2018 flagship smartphones. The new OxygenOS 9.0.17 update for the OnePlus 6T and 9.0.9 for the OnePlus 6 improves the overall system performance to prepare the two phones for the next major update.

According to OnePlus, more information about the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T will be shared at its upcoming global launch event in London. However, a post on the OnePlusBBS.com forums (Via: AllAboutOnePlus) has revealed the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T will begin rolling out next month.

Apart from preparing the phones for the upcoming Android 10 update, the latest update is said to fix the crash issue with Screen Recorder and re-activates the calling function after the network has been reset. OnePlus expects to roll out the update only to a small number of users today. A much broader rollout of the update will begin in a few days.

The latest software update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T has arrived just days after the company began pushing the stable Android 10 update for its latest OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. OnePlus' upcoming OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, on the other hand, will be shipping with the latest Android 10 OS right out of the box.