What you need to know
- HMD Global is holding a launch event on April 8th.
- The company is expected to launch new phones, including a Nokia G10.
- HMD Global could also announce its first true flagship since the Nokia 9 Pureview.
HMD Global is holding an event to launch new Nokia-branded phones in April. The event will be held on the 8th, at 3 PM GMT. It's likely to be a virtual event given the current global clime, so we can also expect a live stream.
Given that it's a Nokia mobile event, one could expect the company to launch new Android phones. Rumors lead us to expect a Nokia 9 Pureview and Nokia 7.2 successor to debut last year, but those phones failed to materialize. It is possible that they do so at this event.
In lieu of those, HMD is also said to be considering a revamp of the Nokia phone branding. A Nokia G10 could be the first phone to launch, according to NokiaPowerUser, alongside two new X-series phones codenamed Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. The G10 is speculated to be a rebranded Nokia 5.4 just based on the spec list, while the X-Series phones aim just a bit higher. They'll compete with the upcoming A52 5G for a place as one of the best cheap phones 0f 2021, so it'll be interesting to see how they stack up upon release.
April 8 is only weeks away, so we don't have long to wait before Nokia spills the beans all of its own volition.
