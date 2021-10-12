Nokia G300Source: HMD Global

HMD Global on October 12 announced its most affordable 5G phone yet, dubbed the Nokia G300. Unlike the Nokia G50 unveiled last month, the new G300 has been designed exclusively for the U.S. market.

The Nokia G300 sports a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution and a V-shaped notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. Powering HMD Global's latest 5G phone is Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The triple-lens camera system on the back of the phone includes a 16MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. While there's no OIS, the G300 does offer electronic image stabilization (EIS).

Keeping the lights on is a 4,470mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. HMD Global claims the phone can easily last two days on a single charge. Other key features of the Nokia G300 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, HMD Global's answer to the best cheap 5G phones runs Android 11 out of the box.

Nokia G300 will be available in the U.S. from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless starting October 19, the same day Google is set to take the wraps off its Pixel 6 series phones. The phone has been priced at $199. As you'd expect at this price point, the phone only supports sub-6GHz 5G speeds.

The T-Mobile Revvl V+ 5G, which also costs $199, features a bigger 6.8-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. However, the phone isn't as impressive as the Nokia G50 in the camera department.

