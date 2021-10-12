HMD Global on October 12 announced its most affordable 5G phone yet, dubbed the Nokia G300. Unlike the Nokia G50 unveiled last month, the new G300 has been designed exclusively for the U.S. market.

The Nokia G300 sports a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution and a V-shaped notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. Powering HMD Global's latest 5G phone is Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The triple-lens camera system on the back of the phone includes a 16MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. While there's no OIS, the G300 does offer electronic image stabilization (EIS).