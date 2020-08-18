Motorola teased the launch of its RAZR successor last week, confirming that the foldable will be unveiled at an event on September 9. Ahead of its official unveiling next month, the upcoming RAZR 5G has now been spotted on the TÜV Rheinland website by the folks at MySmartPrice.

Per the TÜV Rheinland listing for the Motorola RAZR 5G, the foldable phone will have two batteries with a rated capacity of 1,180mAh and 1,453mAh respectively. That means the RAZR 5G will have a combined rated capacity of 2,633mAh. The typical cell capacity, on the other hand, could be around 2,800mAh. While the listing seems to confirm the RAZR 5G will have a bigger battery than the first-gen RAZR, it will still not be able to match Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the battery life department. Both the 5G and 4G-only variants of Samsung's clamshell foldable pack a 3,300mAh battery. Additionally, the listing suggests the foldable will support 18W wired fast charging.

The RAZR 5G is expected to have a similar design to the first-gen RAZR, but with thinner bezels and a smaller chin at the bottom. Under the hood, the foldable is tipped to have a 7nm Snapdragon 765 chipset, which is a decent upgrade over the Snapdragon 730 chipset powering its predecessor. The RAZR 5G is also expected to feature a 48MP rear camera, 20MP selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage.

