What you need to know
- An upcoming Galaxy smartphone that could launch as the Galaxy S10 Lite has allegedly surfaced on the Geekbench database.
- The listing suggests the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset, just like the Galaxy S10e and other Samsung flagships launched in the U.S. this year.
- Additionally, the listing reveals the phone will have 8GB of RAM and run Android 10 out of the box.
Earlier this month, the folks over at SamMobile claimed that Samsung is working on a "Galaxy S10 Lite" with model number SM-G770F. The information has now been corroborated by a new listing (via SamMobile) on the Geekbench database.
As per the SM-G770F listing on Geekbench, the upcoming smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. Samsung uses the same chipset in every single flagship device that it launched in the U.S. this year.
Apart from the chipset, the listing also reveals that the device will pack 8GB of RAM. This is quite surprising, as the Galaxy S10e, which is the currently Samsung's most affordable Galaxy S10 series phone, comes with only 6GB of RAM. However, it is important to keep in mind that Geekbench listings can easily be fabricated, so we cannot be entirely sure if the above listing is legitimate.
According to SamMobile's previous report, the Galaxy S10 Lite will have identical specs as the upcoming Galaxy A91. If the rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy A91 will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP main sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W charging.
Samsung is rumored to be working on a more affordable Galaxy Note 10 variant as well, which could be called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spotify launches a kid-friendly app for Premium Family subscribers
Spotify Premium Family subscribers in Ireland will be the first to try out the new Spotify Kids app. The app features human-curated content specifically for children three-years and older and will roll out to more markets in the future.
The plucky webOS keeps chugging along in auto infotainment
LG and Qualcomm announced plans to collaborate on a car infotainment platform that would run LG's webOS Auto on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Automotive Development Platform.
Death Stranding's launch trailer is nearly 8 minutes
Sit back, relax, and get comfortable before watching Death Stranding's launch trailer.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.