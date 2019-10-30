Earlier this month, the folks over at SamMobile claimed that Samsung is working on a "Galaxy S10 Lite" with model number SM-G770F. The information has now been corroborated by a new listing (via SamMobile ) on the Geekbench database.

As per the SM-G770F listing on Geekbench, the upcoming smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. Samsung uses the same chipset in every single flagship device that it launched in the U.S. this year.

Apart from the chipset, the listing also reveals that the device will pack 8GB of RAM. This is quite surprising, as the Galaxy S10e, which is the currently Samsung's most affordable Galaxy S10 series phone, comes with only 6GB of RAM. However, it is important to keep in mind that Geekbench listings can easily be fabricated, so we cannot be entirely sure if the above listing is legitimate.

According to SamMobile's previous report, the Galaxy S10 Lite will have identical specs as the upcoming Galaxy A91. If the rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy A91 will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP main sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W charging.

Samsung is rumored to be working on a more affordable Galaxy Note 10 variant as well, which could be called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.