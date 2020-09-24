What you need to know
- Eero is launching two new routers based on Wi-Fi 6.
- The Eero Pro 6 is the flagship offering and has tri-band connectivity, with the Eero 6 offering dual-band radios.
- The devices work seamlessly with one another and have a Zigbee smart home hub integrated.
Wi-Fi 6 is slowly gaining mainstream momentum, and the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are no longer limited to the high-end segment. There are plenty of great options to choose from in the budget and mid-range categories, and Amazon is now making its foray into Wi-Fi 6 networking with the Eero 6 series.
Amazon is launching two Wi-Fi 6 routers in the Eero 6 range: Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6. The devices work seamlessly with one another, but what's particularly interesting is that they are also compatible with older Wi-Fi 5-based Eero devices, giving you the ability to mix and match Eero devices to maximize internet coverage throughout your house.
Let's take a look at the hardware on offer. The Eero 6 Pro is a tri-band solution, with the Eero 6 offering dual-band radios. Both devices have a Zigbee smart home hub integrated, allowing you to connect things like smart lights and other products directly without the need for an additional hub. They also have dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and Eero says you can add up to 75 devices to each router.
The Eero 6 will go on sale for $129.99, with the Eero Pro 6 set to go on sale for $229.99. We should know more about availability shortly.
