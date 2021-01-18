What you need to know
- The first alleged live images showing the upcoming Motorola "Nio" have leaked.
- They reveal a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back and dual selfie cameras on the front.
- It is rumored to be launched as the Motorola Edge S later this quarter.
In November last year, we learnt that Motorola was working on a "flagship" phone featuring an unusual 105Hz screen and a 64MP main camera – codenamed Nio. The first live images of the upcoming device have now leaked, giving us a good look at its design from all sides.
As revealed by a render of the phone back in December, it will feature dual hole-punch cameras on the front. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and support for a Pixel 5-like "Audio Zoom" feature. As you can tell from the leaked images above, the Motorola Nio looks nearly identical to the Moto G 5G Plus.
While it was previously reported that Nio is the rumored Moto G series "flagship" phone with a Snapdragon 800-series chipset, recent rumors suggest it could launch as the Motorola Edge S instead. As per Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Motorola Edge S will be the first phone to feature an all-new Snapdragon 800-series chipset.
The device is also rumored to feature up to 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 11 out of the box. While Motorola hasn't confirmed the existence of the device yet, the recent Weibo post by Lenovo China General Manager Chen Jin makes it clear that it will be unveiled within the next few weeks. It is expected to be a strong challenger to Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and the Google Pixel 5, which are two of the best Android phones under $800 currently.
Moto G Power
The Moto G Power is a truly excellent budget phone that offers up to three days of battery life and comes with a decent triple-camera setup on the back. You also get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 chipset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Pixel 5: Everything you need to know before buying
It's here. The Google Pixel 5. From the specs, pricing, release date, and more, here's literally everything you need to know!
Review: OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G is the upgrade you're looking for
The Reno 5 Pro 5G is here, and it delivers a great overall package in the mid-range segment. With a sleek 7.6mm chassis along with a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED screen, powerful hardware in the form of Dimensity 1000+, 65W fast charging, and Android 11 out of the box, the Reno 5 Pro 5G ticks all the right boxes.
The Galaxy S21 Series Report Card: A winning price with some odd holdovers
Samsung's latest flagship launched this week, and while there is an awful lot to love in the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, no product is perfect. Here's where the S21 strikes gold and where it just struck dirt.
These are the best Moto G Fast cases that money can buy
When it comes to finding the right case for your phone, you want something that will keep up with your day-to-day life and everything that comes along with it. This sentiment rings true for the Moto G Fast, even with its budget price point. So grab yourself a case and keep your G Fast chugging along.