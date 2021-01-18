In November last year, we learnt that Motorola was working on a "flagship" phone featuring an unusual 105Hz screen and a 64MP main camera – codenamed Nio . The first live images of the upcoming device have now leaked, giving us a good look at its design from all sides.

As revealed by a render of the phone back in December, it will feature dual hole-punch cameras on the front. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and support for a Pixel 5-like "Audio Zoom" feature. As you can tell from the leaked images above, the Motorola Nio looks nearly identical to the Moto G 5G Plus.

While it was previously reported that Nio is the rumored Moto G series "flagship" phone with a Snapdragon 800-series chipset, recent rumors suggest it could launch as the Motorola Edge S instead. As per Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Motorola Edge S will be the first phone to feature an all-new Snapdragon 800-series chipset.

The device is also rumored to feature up to 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 11 out of the box. While Motorola hasn't confirmed the existence of the device yet, the recent Weibo post by Lenovo China General Manager Chen Jin makes it clear that it will be unveiled within the next few weeks. It is expected to be a strong challenger to Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and the Google Pixel 5, which are two of the best Android phones under $800 currently.