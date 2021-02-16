What you need to know
- Motorola has unveiled two new affordable budget Android smartphones.
- The new Moto G30 comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 90Hz HD+ screen, and a 64MP main camera.
- Moto G10 has a similar design to the Moto G30, but features a less powerful Snapdragon 460 processor and a 60Hz display.
Motorola today announced two new additions to its ever-growing lineup of budget Android phones: Moto G30 and Moto G10. While the two new phones don't look quite as modern as Motorola's best Android phones, they do pack large batteries and impressive camera hardware.
The Moto G30 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch for the 13MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Despite featuring a 64MP main sensor, however, the phone doesn't support 4K video recording. It also features a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
The Moto G10 has a similar 6.5-inch HD+ display as the Moto G30, but it misses out on the 90Hz refresh rate. It also runs on a less powerful Snapdragon 460 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone also gets a slightly less impressive 48MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. In most other areas, however, the phone is identical to the Moto G30. Predictably, both phones run Android 11 out of the box.
Motorola says the Moto G10 and Moto G30 will hit retail stores across Europe later this month. The Moto G10 will start at €150 ($182), while the Moto G30 will start at €180 ($218).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What launcher are you using on the Galaxy S21?
The Galaxy S21 is an amazing phone right out of the gate, but does it need a third-party launcher to become truly amazing? Here's what our AC forum members say.
Switching to Android, or, how I escaped my Apple brand obsession
Most people have strong opinions about iOS vs Android. As a lifelong, disillusioned Apple user, I'll be diving fully into the world of Google, Samsung, and OnePlus phones and judging the world of Android from a newbie's perspective.
Why does Chrome use so much memory?
Because of the way Chrome is built, its security and redundancy features mean you're going to learn all about free RAM, used RAM, and wasted RAM.
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.