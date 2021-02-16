Motorola today announced two new additions to its ever-growing lineup of budget Android phones: Moto G30 and Moto G10. While the two new phones don't look quite as modern as Motorola's best Android phones, they do pack large batteries and impressive camera hardware.

The Moto G30 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch for the 13MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Despite featuring a 64MP main sensor, however, the phone doesn't support 4K video recording. It also features a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.