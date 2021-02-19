What you need to know
- The new Moto E7 Power is the latest addition to Motorola's E series line of entry-level phones.
- It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek's Helio G25 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- The phone is set to go on sale in India starting February 26 for ₹7,499 ($104).
Motorola unveiled its first truly affordable phone with a 90Hz display earlier this week. Just three days later, the Lenovo-owned company has now announced a new Moto E series phone called the Moto E7 Power.
The Moto E7 Power has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top for the 5MP selfie camera. Powering the entry-level device is MediaTek's Helio G25 chipset, which has been paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Around the back of the phone is a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The Moto E7 Power's biggest selling point, however, is its large 5000mAh battery. While the phone only supports up to 10W charging speeds, you do get a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with with a dedicated Google Assistant button, an IP52 rating, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Disappointingly, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box.
The "100% Made in India" Moto E7 Power will be available to purchase from Flipkart and other leading retail stores across the country starting February 26. Motorola has priced the 2GB/32GB version of the phone at ₹7,499 ($104), while the 4GB/64GB version will retail for ₹8,299 ($115).
The phone will take on the best Android phones in the entry-level segment – including Xiaomi's Redmi 9i and Realme's C15.
