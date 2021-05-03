What you need to know
- The U.S. unlocked units of the Moto One Hyper have started receiving the Android 11 update.
- The update began rolling out to the Moto One Hyper in Brazil last month.
- Moto One Hyper was launched in December 2019 with Android 10 out of the box.
Back in December 2019, Motorola announced the Moto One Hyper, its first phone with a 64MP main camera and a pop-up selfie camera. Nearly sixteen months after its announcement, the mid-ranger has finally started receiving its first major software update.
While the Android 11 rollout was initially limited to users in Brazil, Piunikaweb reports the update has now started rolling out in the U.S. as well. The Android 11 update for the U.S. unlocked units of the phone arrives as version RPF31.Q1-21-20-1.
Motorola's official software support page for the Moto One Hyper hasn't been updated yet, so it looks only a small number of users have received the update so far. We expect Motorola to update the page with more details once a wider rollout begins.
While you will receive a notification regarding the update once it becomes widely available, you can also check for it manually by heading over to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates on your Moto One Hyper. In case the update is available for your device, you'll just have to follow the instructions shown on the screen to install it.
A detailed changelog isn't available yet, but you can expect to find all the standard Android 11 goodies such as chat bubbles, one-time permissions, streamlined device and media controls, and more. Just like the best Motorola phones, the One Hyper is expected to receive one more major OS upgrade.
