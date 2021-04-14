Earlier this month, we got our first look at Motorola's upcoming Moto G20. More official renders of the entry-level device have now surfaced, along with nearly all its key tech specs.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Moto G20 will arrive with a 6.5-inch HD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will apparently be powered by a 12nm Unisoc T700 octa-core processor, which uses two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six efficiency-focused ARM Cortex-A55 cores.