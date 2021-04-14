What you need to know
- A new leak has revealed the full specs of Motorola's upcoming Moto G20.
- The phone will apparently come with a 90Hz HD+ display, quad rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and a large 5,000mAh battery.
- It is tipped to be priced around the ₹10,000 ($133) mark in India.
Earlier this month, we got our first look at Motorola's upcoming Moto G20. More official renders of the entry-level device have now surfaced, along with nearly all its key tech specs.
According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Moto G20 will arrive with a 6.5-inch HD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will apparently be powered by a 12nm Unisoc T700 octa-core processor, which uses two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six efficiency-focused ARM Cortex-A55 cores.
As can be seen in the renders above, the phone will have a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup is said to include a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 13MP camera embedded inside the waterdrop notch on the top of the screen. The leak also reveals a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Moto G20 is likely to be unveiled alongside the Moto G40 Fusion, which is rumored to be Motorola's answer to the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi and Realme. Motorola India posted a video teasing the launch of two new Moto G phones in the country earlier today, so the Moto G20 could possibly be officially unveiled very soon.
