Motorola re-entered the flagship smartphone segment in April this year with the Motorola Edge+. While it remains to be seen if the company will be launching a true successor to the Edge+ with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset next year, a new leak has shed light on the specs sheet of an upcoming Motorola phone codenamed "Nio."

As per TechnikNews, the Motorola Nio will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, just like the Motorola Edge+. The chipset will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is also rumored to sport a 90Hz display, featuring a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for two selfie cameras.

Around the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2021 with Android 11 out of the box. Quite clearly, Motorola isn't aiming to take on the best Android phones in the high-end segment with Nio. Instead, the phone will take on popular value flagships such as Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and the Google Pixel 5.