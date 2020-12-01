Qualcomm has just announced the long-awaited Snapdragon 888, the latest in its 8xx series smartphone chips, and the successor to the Snapdragon 865/865+. Many companies have already pledged their support for the new SoC, including Xiaomi which stated that consumers can expect an announcement soon. Motorola is also excited for the new chip, and teased some interesting things in a video where it talked about upcoming opportunities that the 888 will power in their smartphones.

Motorola released a video released alongside Qualcomm's Tech Summit, where it showed off a smartphone-powered TV interface. A user is shown streaming a video chat to a TV with a smartphone that looked a lot like the Motorola Edge Plus perched onto a mount. The user is utilizing the rear cameras for the chat, which allows for use of the ultra-wide camera.

The video also shows off a TV interface with a row of icons for steaming apps like Netflix, as well as a row for games that users can play. The user is shown playing a game with a controller, while the smartphone remains mounted next to the television. The overall experience seemed similar to that of a streaming device like Google's Chromecast, although it's unclear if it's exclusively Motorola's launcher or something Google has planned as part of Android.

On that note, Motorola also showed off a desktop interface, similar to Samsung DeX. A user is shown opening multiple applications and working between them. You'll also notice a USB stick protruding from the side of the laptop, although which could help power the experience. Google has a hidden desktop mode within Android 10 that has gone largely overlooked, and so far only LG has made some use of it. Google's experience is pretty barebones, but the inclusion of this mode in Motorola's video could highlight an increased focus on this experience.

According to XDA-Developers, it seems that the desktop mode will come as part of the company's Android 11 update, alongside some form of mobile/PC integration. The TV media launcher could also be included with the update, although there aren't many details surrounding that feature.

While there's no word on an upcoming smartphone running the new Snapdragon 888, Motorola Mobility president, Sergio Bunac, did mention the Moto G-series smartphones, stating that nothing would make them prouder than "bringing 800-series to this family". Curiously, the G-series smartphones has been geared more towards the lower cost and budget market, and are among the best cheap Android phones anyone can buy, so it makes one wonder what direction Motorola is planning on taking it.