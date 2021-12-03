Best accessories for Samsung DeX 2022
The best Samsung DeX accessories help you turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, but the feature is tragically overlooked by most users today. That's a shame because, now, DeX has never been easier to use, especially because you don't have to shell out three figures for one of Samsung's branded DeX stations. Instead, if you use Samsung DeX with your smartphone, there are plenty of accessories you can grab for a Samsung Galaxy S21 or other newer, or older model, device. Third-party USB-C hubs that work perfectly fine with DeX, along with tons of other affordable, high-quality peripherals for adding a keyboard, mouse, and more!
Samsung DeX Station - USB-C Wall Charger
If you want a more polished look to your DeX setup, Samsung's official docking station gives you a good port selection and looks nice on your desktop, with two USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and USB-C pass-through charging.
Anker USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office
Want to use DeX to play a video on your hotel room's big screen? Users have been able to activate DeX mode with this Anker USB-C to HDMI cable. Remember that this won't let you charge your phone while you watch.
Logitech Pebble M350
While you could technically use your Samsung phone as a touchpad while you're in DeX mode, you're better off using a mouse. This slim model has a magnetic top to hide the wireless adapter, and it has Bluetooth.
Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard
A keyboard is essential for desktop productivity, and the Logitech K380 is one of our favorite Bluetooth keyboards for DeX typing on the couch. The battery can last years and swaps quickly among three devices via the buttons on the top row.
iClever Wireless Folding Keyboards Bluetooth Tablet Keyboard
iClever's folding keyboard doesn't leave clunky gaps or awkwardly aligned, shrunken keys. The colored backlighting is a nice touch, but being a full-sized keyboard that can fold up compactly, packs well, and works hard more than justifies its price.
Samsung 55" TU8000
Devices like the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra don't need a dock or hub to use Samsung Dex; they can use DeX wirelessly on most recent Miracast-supported TVs, like this vivid Samsung 55-inch TV perfect for the living room.
EUASOO USB C Hub
With 11 ports in all, you can connect a multitude of devices to get working and multitasking. It includes a pair of HDMI 4K ports, Gigabit Ethernet, PD 3.0, and four USB ports, including two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, along with an SD card reader, TF card reader, and even a 3.5mm audio/mic 2-in-1 jack.
Baseus Docking Station
Keep your phone neatly docked in this convenient USB-C to HDMI docking station, which also doubles as a phone charger, and more. With fast data transfer and high-speed charging, it has built-in card readers and an HDMI port that supports 4K. Just keep in mind that you'll have to remove your phone from its case before docking.
Plugable Phone Cube
If you're looking for something that will look stylish and elegant at your desk at the office, this phone cube is about as cool-looking as you can get. As the name implies, the cube-shaped accessory helps you connect your phone via USB-C to create a seamless desktop experience. It has HDMI, USB, and Ethernet.
Mix 'n' match the best DeX accessories to build your best setup
While you can always ensure a seamless experience with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone when you're using official Samsung accessories for DeX, these days, DeX mode will kick just as well with quality third-party accessories. This is great news for most of us because you can save some money. Plus, it opens up the market for choice when it comes to the best Samsung DeX accessories.
When it comes to a USB-C hub, the EUASOO model and its 11 ports is a pretty great option that lets you connect just about anything.
A wireless keyboard is also a great idea, and the Logitech K380 is a favorite, particularly while using with DeX and tapping away while lounging at home.
Remember that you might not even need a dock or hub with the latest Samsung Galaxy devices — just connect wirelessly to a Miracast — supported TV, like the Samsung TU8000. So look for the feature on your TV, and if it's included, you might just be off to the races.
