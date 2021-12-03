Best accessories for Samsung DeX 2022

The best Samsung DeX accessories help you turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, but the feature is tragically overlooked by most users today. That's a shame because, now, DeX has never been easier to use, especially because you don't have to shell out three figures for one of Samsung's branded DeX stations. Instead, if you use Samsung DeX with your smartphone, there are plenty of accessories you can grab for a Samsung Galaxy S21 or other newer, or older model, device. Third-party USB-C hubs that work perfectly fine with DeX, along with tons of other affordable, high-quality peripherals for adding a keyboard, mouse, and more!

Mix 'n' match the best DeX accessories to build your best setup

While you can always ensure a seamless experience with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone when you're using official Samsung accessories for DeX, these days, DeX mode will kick just as well with quality third-party accessories. This is great news for most of us because you can save some money. Plus, it opens up the market for choice when it comes to the best Samsung DeX accessories.

When it comes to a USB-C hub, the EUASOO model and its 11 ports is a pretty great option that lets you connect just about anything.

A wireless keyboard is also a great idea, and the Logitech K380 is a favorite, particularly while using with DeX and tapping away while lounging at home.

Remember that you might not even need a dock or hub with the latest Samsung Galaxy devices — just connect wirelessly to a Miracast — supported TV, like the Samsung TU8000. So look for the feature on your TV, and if it's included, you might just be off to the races.