What you need to know
- Motorola has begun rolling out the Android 11 update to the Razr 5G.
- The update measures 1.8GB in size and brings the February security update along with it.
- Motorola has already released an exhaustive list of smartphones it expects to update.
Owners of the Motorola Razr 5G are finally being treated to the Android 11 update. The report comes from XDA-Developers who were given a screenshot of the update splash page. This makes the Razr 5G the latest in just a handful of Motorola smartphones to receive Android 11. The update comes in at 1.8GB and includes the February security patch along with the typical Android 11 goodies like chat bubbles, better playback controls, and enhanced privacy settings.
It's not surprising that the Razr 5G is getting Android 11 now since the phone recently launched in Japan carrying the newer software. Apparently, reports of the update reaching phones have been popping up sporadically from different countries over the past several weeks, but it seems the update is rolling out more widely. And while Motorola hasn't been the best at timely updates, especially considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G received Android 11 back in December. Still, it hasn't been quite as bad as LG famously was, although now that the company is dipping out of the smartphone industry, all eyes may be on Motorola to start stepping it up more.
Motorola has already released a list of all the devices expected to receive Android 11. The list includes some of the best cheap Android phones and should be a relief for many since the list is fairly long. Now, it's just a matter of when your device will get it. Or if you'd rather not wait, you could always try your hand at one of its newer smartphones like the Moto G100.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra shoots for the moon with three 64MP camera sensors
The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is taking a more traditional route with a hole-punch selfie camera while putting more focus on its triple 64MP cameras for "Super Moon Ultra" shots
Cheap Chromebooks sell well — but it could be Google that pays a price
It's easy to reach a lot of people with cheap products. The real question is if you can keep them after.
Surprisingly, this Google app is better on iOS than on Android
You can get a pretty great Google experience on iOS, but in my opinion, there is only one Google app that is better on an iPhone, and it's probably not what you think. That's right, I'm here to sing the praises of Google Chrome on iOS.
Protect the glass with the best Galaxy A52 screen protectors
If you've just picked up the Galaxy A52, chances are you're looking for some great accessories to pair with your new phone. Besides cases and chargers, you'll also want to grab a screen protector to keep that gorgeous display (and rear camera) looking brand new.