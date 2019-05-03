Few things are as irritating as breaking your phone once its warranty has expired and trying to figure out how to fix it. Thankfully, at least if you have a Motorola device, your life is about to get a little less stressful.

On May 3, Motorola announced that it's partnering with CPR Cell Phone Repair to offer fully authorized out-of-warranty walk-in repairs at CPR's 500 stores across the United States and Canada.

Per Motorola's press release: