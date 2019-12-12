Motorola has begun its Android 10 rollout, and it's done it with a surprising choice of debut device. Not opting for the more popular Moto G line, Motorola is rolling out the Android 10 update to users of the Motorola One Power starting this month.

The upgrade to Android 10 began on December 10, 2019, with a staged approach. We expect all devices to receive the update by January 10, 2020.

As the Motorola One Power is an Android One device, it'll more or less be the same stock Android One experience that users know and love. That means with the release of Android 10, you'll find the new dark theme, revamped permissions, overhauled notifications, and gesture system without OEM bloat.

The Android 10 rollout has been coming along like clockwork, with devices from Google, Nokia, and even Xiaomi being updated to the latest version of Android within weeks of release. Motorola is also expected to bring Android 10 to its other Android One devices like the One Action and One Vision in the coming months.

