The Motorola One 5G is Motorola's best mid-range phone (and one of the nicest mid-range Android phones in 2020). It's the top of the One line of phones and even manages to creep somewhat into flagship territory with the Snapdragon 765 and its associated 5G support.

The handset will now be coming to AT&T from September 18, and there's a deal associated. The company will let you buy the handset for $5 a month when you add a new line on an AT&T unlimited wireless plan and purchase the device on a qualifying 0% APR instalment plan. You'll still be paying $444.99 for the phone, you'll just be able to split it up into manageable chunks over the next 30 months.

If you'd rather not get tied up for two years or more, you'll also be able to buy the phone outright for $444.99, part of Motorola's plan to deliver a sub $500 5G device and lower the bar to entry for 5G.