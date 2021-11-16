Last week, a leak revealed the design and key specs of Motorola's Moto G Power (2021) successor. A new report from TechnikNews claims the Lenovo-owned company is also working on a new mid-range Moto G series phone with 5G connectivity and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 600 series chipset.

As per the report, the upcoming mid-ranger is codenamed "Corfu5G" and could be launched as the Moto G71. It is said to feature a 6.43-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, it will apparently be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.

Announced last month, the Snapdragon 695 5G is a 6nm chip with support for up to 120Hz displays and mmWave 5G networks. Compared to the Snapdragon 690, the new 695 5G is claimed to offer a 15% improvement in CPU performance and 30% faster graphics rendering.

In the camera department, the Moto G71 is tipped to have a triple-lens setup with a 50MP main camera. The main sensor could be joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone is said to have a 16MP shooter on the front.

Like Motorola's best budget Android phones, the Moto G71 will reportedly pack a large 5,000mAh battery. While a 3C listing for the phone had recently revealed support for 33W wired charging, TechnikNews claims the phone will feature 30W fast charging.

On the software side of things, the phone could ship with Android 11 out of the box and receive two major Android OS updates.