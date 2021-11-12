Moto G PowerSource: GizNext

What you need to know

  • New renders and specs of Motorola's successor to the Moto G Power (2021) have leaked online.
  • Like the rest of the Moto G lineup, the upcoming device's standout feature is its massive battery at a low price.
  • The phone's design may also differ significantly from that of its predecessor.

Motorola's next budget smartphone has been leaked in a new set of renders, revealing almost everything we need to know about the upcoming Moto G Power (2021) successor including its design and specs.

Like some of the best Motorola phones such as the 2020 and 2021 models of the Moto G Power, the upcoming device could boast an enormous battery at 5,000mAh with 10W charging, per GizNext. The device may also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. With a microSD card, you could expand that storage to 512GB.

The Moto G Power (2022) may also sport a 6.5-inch Max Vision TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The renders also suggest the phone may have a thicker chin than the previous model.

Interestingly, the selfie camera has moved from the left side on the 2021 model to the center of the front panel on the upcoming device. That said, it's still an 8MP hole-punch camera, as far as the renders show.

Moto G Power 2022 Front Moto G Power 2022 Back Moto G Power 2022 Side

Source: GizNext

The rear camera on the next-generation Moto G Power may be designed differently. The upcoming phone is expected to ditch the square layout of its predecessor in favor of a vertical layout. In terms of specs, the rear camera may comprise a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Below the camera module is a stylized M logo, which houses the fingerprint sensor. Its back may be textured as well to provide a better grip.

Connectivity-wise, the device could support a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. The phone may also have an IP52 rating for dust resistance.

While there's still no official word on the launch date and pricing of the upcoming handset, the rumored specs indicate that it will be budget-friendly. The Moto G Power (2021) was also launched in January, so it's safe to assume an early 2021 unveiling.

