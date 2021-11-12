Motorola's next budget smartphone has been leaked in a new set of renders, revealing almost everything we need to know about the upcoming Moto G Power (2021) successor including its design and specs.

Like some of the best Motorola phones such as the 2020 and 2021 models of the Moto G Power, the upcoming device could boast an enormous battery at 5,000mAh with 10W charging, per GizNext. The device may also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. With a microSD card, you could expand that storage to 512GB.

The Moto G Power (2022) may also sport a 6.5-inch Max Vision TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The renders also suggest the phone may have a thicker chin than the previous model.

Interestingly, the selfie camera has moved from the left side on the 2021 model to the center of the front panel on the upcoming device. That said, it's still an 8MP hole-punch camera, as far as the renders show.