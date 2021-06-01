Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

A better stylus phone

Motorola may soon launch a 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus (2021)

The 5G-enabled version of the Moto G Stylus will be exclusive to the U.S. market.
Babu Mohan

Moto G Stylus 5gSource: Motorola

What you need to know

  • Motorola could soon roll out a 5G version of the Moto G Stylus (2021).
  • The specs of the upcoming phone are yet to be revealed.
  • Aside from a redesigned quad-camera setup on the back, the 5G version will look fairly similar to the Moto G Stylus (2021).

The Moto G Stylus (2021), which was launched in January this year, is one of the best Android phones in Motorola's current Moto G lineup. A new leak suggests Motorola is gearing up to launch a new version of the Moto G Stylus with 5G connectivity and a slightly tweaked design.

Motorola already sells two budget 5G phones in the U.S.: One 5G and One 5G Ace. It is likely that the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G will be positioned below the two One series phones as the company's most affordable 5G offering. According to Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews, the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G will be sold only in the U.S.

The leaked renders suggest the Moto G Stylus 5G will have a fairly similar design to the 4G-only version. It will include a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display and a Moto G100-like camera bump at the rear, housing a total of four sensors.

Moto G Stylus 5gSource: Motorola

Sadly, the leak doesn't reveal much about the specs of the device. For now, all we know is that the phone will come with up to 256GB of built-in storage. Since the 4G version of the Moto G Stylus (2021) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678 processor, the 5G model might feature the same Snapdragon 750G chipset as the company's One series 5G phones.

Moto G Stylus (2021)

Moto G Stylus (2021)

If you're looking for an affordable Android phone that comes with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus (2021) should be your top pick. The phone offers good value with a massive 6.8-inch screen, four rear cameras, and clean software.

