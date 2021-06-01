Motorola may soon launch a 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus (2021)

The Moto G Stylus (2021), which was launched in January this year, is one of the best Android phones in Motorola's current Moto G lineup. A new leak suggests Motorola is gearing up to launch a new version of the Moto G Stylus with 5G connectivity and a slightly tweaked design.

Motorola already sells two budget 5G phones in the U.S.: One 5G and One 5G Ace. It is likely that the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G will be positioned below the two One series phones as the company's most affordable 5G offering. According to Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews, the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G will be sold only in the U.S.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only), it's the one @OnLeaks released in January and everyone was confused. Has decent Storage (256 GB) pic.twitter.com/LCaZ15vtwM — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 30, 2021

The leaked renders suggest the Moto G Stylus 5G will have a fairly similar design to the 4G-only version. It will include a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display and a Moto G100-like camera bump at the rear, housing a total of four sensors.