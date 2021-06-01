Motorola may soon launch a 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus (2021)

What you need to know
- Motorola could soon roll out a 5G version of the Moto G Stylus (2021).
- The specs of the upcoming phone are yet to be revealed.
- Aside from a redesigned quad-camera setup on the back, the 5G version will look fairly similar to the Moto G Stylus (2021).
The Moto G Stylus (2021), which was launched in January this year, is one of the best Android phones in Motorola's current Moto G lineup. A new leak suggests Motorola is gearing up to launch a new version of the Moto G Stylus with 5G connectivity and a slightly tweaked design.
Motorola already sells two budget 5G phones in the U.S.: One 5G and One 5G Ace. It is likely that the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G will be positioned below the two One series phones as the company's most affordable 5G offering. According to Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews, the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G will be sold only in the U.S.
The leaked renders suggest the Moto G Stylus 5G will have a fairly similar design to the 4G-only version. It will include a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display and a Moto G100-like camera bump at the rear, housing a total of four sensors.
Sadly, the leak doesn't reveal much about the specs of the device. For now, all we know is that the phone will come with up to 256GB of built-in storage. Since the 4G version of the Moto G Stylus (2021) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678 processor, the 5G model might feature the same Snapdragon 750G chipset as the company's One series 5G phones.
