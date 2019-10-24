What you need to know Motorola is launching four new smartphones in Brazil, Mexico, and other countries.

The G8 Play, G8 Plus, and E6 Play are minor upgrades over their predecessors.

You can capture impressive macro images with the Motorola One Macro.

Motorola's smartphone lineup seems to get bigger and bigger with each passing day, and on October 24, the company unveiled four more handsets that are all available right now in various parts of the world. Without further ado, here's what's launching. Motorola One Macro

First on the list, we have the Motorola One Macro. This latest entry in the Motorola One series puts a big emphasis on macro photography, as hinted at by its name. The One Macro is equipped with a special Macro Vision camera, and with this, you can take pictures of subjects that are just 2cm away. That's five times closer than what you can do with most "normal" phone cameras. There's also a 13MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor, tying the whole camera package together. Another highlight for the phone is its 4,000 mAh battery. Motorola's touting that this will allow you to get "up to 2 days of battery life", meaning we could be dealing with one of the Android space's new battery champs. Other specs include the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 6.2-inch HD+ display. You can pick up the One Macro right now in Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, and across Europe right now with a starting price of just 199 EUR. Over the coming months, it'll expand to countries in Latin America and Asia.

Macro photography Motorola One Macro Get up close and personal. The newest member of Motorola's growing One lineup, the One Macro, wants to help you take better macro pictures. Along with being able to take photos of subjects that are just 2cm away, you also get a 13MP primary camera and 4,000 mAh battery. €199 at Motorola

Moto G8 Plus and G8 Play

Moving along to the G8 series, Motorola's launching two variations with the Plus and Play. The G8 Plus is the more technically impressive of the two, and it's equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. On the camera side of things, the G8 Plus offers a 48MP triple camera system with a Night Vision feature that claims to offer four times better low-light sensitivity. There's also a 117-degree ultra-wide camera along with a 25MP selfie camera.

48MP beast Moto G8 Plus Triple cameras in an affordable package. Continuing the G series' purpose of offering quality phones at low prices, the new Moto G8 Plus brings a 48MP triple camera system, Snapdragon 665, 4,000 mAh, and more to the table at a reasonable price. €269 at Motorola

Taking a look at the G8 Play, we have a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and another 4,000 mAh battery. The lower-end G8 handset also comes equipped with three rear cameras, including a 13MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP depth sensor. In regards to availability, things are slightly different for both phones. The G8 Play and G8 Plus are both available now in Brazil and Mexico, but the G8 Play is also launching in Chile and Perú while the G8 Plus is making its way to India. Over the next few months, the Play will further roll out to Latin America, whereas the Plus will later launch in Europe, Australia, and Latin America. The Moto G8 Plus will start at 269 EUR.

All you need Moto G8 Play Similar experience for less money. With the G8 Play, you're getting a similar experience to the G8 Plus while spending less. You still get a triple camera package, there's an octa-core processor, and a mighty 4,000 mAh battery. Price varies at Motorola

Moto E6 Play

Last but not least, we have the Moto E6 Play. As we usually see with Motorola's E series, the E6 Play aims to offer lower-end specs in favor of an ultra-low price tag. Here, we have a 5.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek MT6739 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. There's also a 3,000 mAh battery, along with a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. For those of you interested in picking up the E6 Play, it's available now in Brazil and Mexico. Starting in mid-November, it'll also be offered in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Pricing is set to begin at 109 EUR.