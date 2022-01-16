Motorola used to manufacture smartphones that mostly were nothing to write home about until it released the flagship Motorola Edge+ in early 2020. The company could be stepping up its flagship efforts with a future device that appears to have crazy specs and internals.

According to the German website TechnikNews, Motorola is already working on a next-generation flagship device, which looks like a worthy challenger to the best Android phones arriving this year. Codenamed "Frontier," the upcoming smartphone is said to have a 200MP main sensor built by Samsung.

Motorola was rumored late last year to be the first to use Samsung's huge camera sensor, so the new leak doesn't entirely come as a surprise. Rounding out the triple rear camera setup could be a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto sensor from Sony. On the front, we might see the same 60MP sensor from the Motorola Edge X30.

While the leak left out details about the phone's battery, it claims that there's support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities like the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone is also likely to run Android 12 out of the box and sport a 6.67-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The phone will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon SM8475 SoC, an as-yet unannounced flagship chipset that's believed to succeed Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the future. It will most likely come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

It could be a while before that processor becomes commercially available, especially since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is still only being rolled out to a few smartphones after its debut a few months ago.

This means that the incredibly powerful smartphone may not be available to consumers anytime soon. But, at the very least, we can expect to see a flagship Motorola phone that appears to be beefy on paper.