Motorola could be the first to use Samsung's impressive new camera sensor

Samsung introduced its new 200MP ISOCELL camera sensor back in September, although there's no word yet on who will be the first to use the new sensor. However, leaker Ice universe claims that Motorola will take that mantle.

According to the leaker, Motorola will be the first to launch a phone with the 200MP sensor, although they did not say when it would launch or on what phone. The leaked Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to feature two 50MP sensors, so it's not likely to be that device.

This would depart from the norm, which usually sees Xiaomi being the first to adopt Samsung's new sensors, even before Galaxy phones. In that regard, Ice universe says that Xiaomi isn't expected to use the sensor until the second half of 2022, giving Motorola quite the head start.

200MP camera will be adopted by Moto first, then by Xiaomi in the second half of next year, and by 2023, Samsung will adopt 200MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021

This would definitely give Motorola some bragging rights and hopefully points to more proper flagship phones to compete among the best Android phones in the U.S., something Motorola sorely needs. After all, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra sounds pretty impressive and may be the first to launch with the upcoming flagship Snapdragon chipset.

That said, Motorola has released sub-flagship smartphones with 108MP sensors, such as the Motorola Edge (2021), so we'll have to wait and see what we get.

Lastly, Samsung may not allow itself to use the 200MP sensor until 2023, which seems like quite a long time to let the tech simmer in the hands of other OEMs. That said, it checks in with rumors that the Galaxy S22 would not use the sensor, so we'll likely have to wait for the Galaxy S23.