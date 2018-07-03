Android P might be the hottest thing in Android right now, but even so, there are still plenty of phones waiting for last year's Oreo update. Most recently, the Moto Z Play on Verizon Wireless (the Droid Edition) is finally getting the Oreo treatment we've been waiting for.

Similar to the Oreo update that landed for the unlocked Moto Z Play in late-May, this brings the Verizon model up to Android 8.0.

Along with that number change, the phone gets picture-in-picture, support for adaptive icons, Google's new emoji style, smart text selection, and a bunch more.

As for the build number, this is being upgraded to ODN27.76-12-30-2.

The over-the-air update is making its way to handsets now, but if you don't feel like waiting, you can always manually check for it by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System Updates.

