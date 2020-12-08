Motorola introduced the Moto G9 Power last month, its latest budget Android phone aimed at users looking for great battery life. The phone has now been launched in India to take on some of the best cheap Android phones on sale in the country.

The Moto G9 Power sports a large 6.8-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. It is powered by Qualcomm's 11nm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Even though the Moto G9 Power isn't a camera-focused device, it still has an impressive triple-lens system on the back with a 64MP primary sensor. You also get a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Its biggest selling point, however, is the massive 6000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Some of the other key highlights include a USB Type-C port, a 16MP selfie camera, IP52 water resistance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, the Moto G9 Power runs Android 10 out of the box.

The phone will be going on sale in the country from December 15 via Flipkart for ₹11,999 ($163). It comes in two color options: Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.