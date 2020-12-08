What you need to know
- The Moto G9 Power is now official in India.
- It comes with a large 6.8-inch display and a massive 6000mAh battery.
- The phone has been priced at ₹11,999 ($163) in the country.
Motorola introduced the Moto G9 Power last month, its latest budget Android phone aimed at users looking for great battery life. The phone has now been launched in India to take on some of the best cheap Android phones on sale in the country.
The Moto G9 Power sports a large 6.8-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. It is powered by Qualcomm's 11nm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Even though the Moto G9 Power isn't a camera-focused device, it still has an impressive triple-lens system on the back with a 64MP primary sensor. You also get a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Its biggest selling point, however, is the massive 6000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Some of the other key highlights include a USB Type-C port, a 16MP selfie camera, IP52 water resistance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, the Moto G9 Power runs Android 10 out of the box.
The phone will be going on sale in the country from December 15 via Flipkart for ₹11,999 ($163). It comes in two color options: Electric Violet and Metallic Sage.
Moto G 5G
If you're looking for a new budget phone that offers 5G support, the Moto G 5G is worth a look. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and a large 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Verizon will spend $16 billion on C-band spectrum to fix its 5G network
A huge chunk of valuable midband spectrum is being auctioned off by the FCC and Verizon see this as its chance to make its 5G network a real thing to millions of customers.
I regret not playing the amazing Eternium sooner
For this Android Game of the Week, we're looking at Eternium, an ARPG that simply blew me away. I sincerely wish I had picked this up sooner because I had a blast playing it.
RIP Pixel 2 — Google rolls out its final update for the phone
It's security patch time! Google is now rolling out the December 2020 patch to its more recent Pixels, along with its final ever update for the Pixel 2.
The top LG smartphones you need to know about
LG isn't as widely known in the smartphone space as Samsung or Google, but it still has a lot of solid phones at great prices. Which ones should you care about? We've got you covered.