Motorola's Moto G phones are among the best cheap Android phones on the market. The company has made a brand out of offering a Moto G smartphone for just about every price-point, and the Moto G Stylus is among the few smartphones to offer a built-in stylus (looking at you, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra). The company is now extending its Moto G lineup to include higher-end flagship performance thanks to the newly announced Moto G100.

Motorola's new smartphone features a 6.7" FHD+ 90Hz HDR10 display with two punch-holes for the dual front-facing cameras, offering wide and ultra-wide sensors. On the back is the quad-camera setup nestled onto a square stove, featuring a 64MP main sensor capable of 6K30fps video capture, accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide, a macro camera, and a ToF sensor. Motorola is touting its Audio Zoom feature to capture directional audio from your subject while filtering out any extra background noise. It's a feature that's been shown off before on devices like the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, but it remains to be seen how well it works.

Under the hood, there's 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging. The Moto G100 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, making it the first G-series smartphone with an 800-series chip. This is essentially a boosted version of last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which should provide respectable performance, even in 2021. This also makes it the most powerful phone in the G-series lineup and could be positioned as a more affordable flagship offering.