The Moto E6 features a 5.5-inch Max Vision HD+ 18:9 display, with the device retatining similar-sized bezels as its predecessor. When it comes to performance, the Moto E6 is a decent upgrade over last year's Moto E5. Instead of the quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset, the E6 runs on a more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset. You also get 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage, which can easily be expanded by up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Motorola today introduced its latest offering in the entry-level segment, the Moto E6. While Motorola has made a few changes, the E6 is a pretty minor upgrade over the Moto E5 .

Moving on to optics, the Moto E6 has a 13MP rear camera with 1.12µm pixel size and an f/2.0 aperture. To enhance the camera experience for users, Motorola has added a few premium features to the Moto E6, including spot color and portrait mode. The 5MP selfie camera on the front offers the portrait mode feature as well.

Surprisingly, the Moto E6 packs a smaller 3000mAh battery compared to the 4000mAh cell inside the Moto E5. However, most users will appreciate the fact that the battery is removable, unlike most of its rivals. Another disappointing aspect is the omission of a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone still uses a microUSB port instead of the newer (and more expensive) USB-C port. Apart from the higher cost, Motorola says most customers who will purchase the smartphone have microUSB chargers at home, which apparently makes it more preferable. Similar to the more expensive Moto G7, the E6 comes with a water-repellent design featuring P2i nano-coating.

The Moto E6 will be available in the U.S. via Verizon Wireless later today for $150. It will also be sold by other carriers including T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile this summer. Motorola will sell the unlocked variant of the phone via Amazon.com, Best Buy, B&H Photo and Walmart. Consumers in Canada will also be able to purchase the Moto E6 this summer.

