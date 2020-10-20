Anyone who makes tech a big part of their life knows about cable clutter. The average home isn't always designed with today's power needs in mind and lacks an adequate number of outlets. With the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat, mophie helps people embrace wireless charging and lower the number of cords needed to successfully charge today's smartphones and portable devices.

Mophie today announced a new 4-in-1 wireless charging mat for tackling all your devices charging needs at once. It'll even charge through thin cases so you don't have to take yours off.

Despite its name, the mophie mat can actually charge up to 5 devices, four wirelessly, and one via USB-A. It delivers up to 10W of fast charging, so not quite the ridiculously fast charge speeds we're getting used to with wired phones, but fast enough to make it worthwhile.Two of those would have be to be wireless earbuds due to space constraints, but we can't imagine many people carrying around more than three phones to be charged at once.

There are a lot of nice wireless charging pads out there for people who want to just drop one of their multiple devices without a care on the world. Mophie's is one of the nicest looking and most functional ones. If you have four wireless charging enabled devices, it may be one to look out for.