Earlier this month, we got our first look at Motorola's upcoming flagship smartphone, called the Edge+. The leaked renders shared by famous leaker @OnLeaks revealed a curved waterfall display and a vertical triple-camera array at the rear. Now, an exclusive report from XDA Developers has confirmed that Motorola is working on another phone with a similar "waterfall" display, featuring mid-range specifications.

According to the report, the Motorola Edge will have a 6.67-inch "waterfall" display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a single hole-punch cutout housing a 25MP selfie camera. Unlike the flagship Edge+, the standard Motorola Edge will run on a Snapdragon 765 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As can be seen in the leaked images above, the phone will have a triple-camera array at the rear, with a dual LED flash and laser auto-focus module placed next to it. The phone is tipped to feature a 64MP primary camera, 16MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The Motorola Edge will also come with a 4,500mAh battery, an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it will ship with Android 10 out of the box. However, it is unclear exactly when the Motorola Edge will go on sale. The flagship Edge+ is expected to be headed to Verizon, although there is no word yet on whether the Motorola Edge will also be sold by the Big Red carrier in the U.S.

