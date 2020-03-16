What you need to know
- Motorola is reportedly working on an upper mid-range phone featuring a curved "waterfall" display.
- The phone is tipped to be called the Motorola Edge and will have a Snapdragon 765 chipset under the hood.
- It is expected to be launched sometime later this year, possibly alongside the flagship Edge+.
Earlier this month, we got our first look at Motorola's upcoming flagship smartphone, called the Edge+. The leaked renders shared by famous leaker @OnLeaks revealed a curved waterfall display and a vertical triple-camera array at the rear. Now, an exclusive report from XDA Developers has confirmed that Motorola is working on another phone with a similar "waterfall" display, featuring mid-range specifications.
According to the report, the Motorola Edge will have a 6.67-inch "waterfall" display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a single hole-punch cutout housing a 25MP selfie camera. Unlike the flagship Edge+, the standard Motorola Edge will run on a Snapdragon 765 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
As can be seen in the leaked images above, the phone will have a triple-camera array at the rear, with a dual LED flash and laser auto-focus module placed next to it. The phone is tipped to feature a 64MP primary camera, 16MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens.
The Motorola Edge will also come with a 4,500mAh battery, an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it will ship with Android 10 out of the box. However, it is unclear exactly when the Motorola Edge will go on sale. The flagship Edge+ is expected to be headed to Verizon, although there is no word yet on whether the Motorola Edge will also be sold by the Big Red carrier in the U.S.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Verily's coronavirus screening website goes live
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
From the Editor's Desk: Prepare, persevere, and don't panic
This has been a whirlwind of a week, and I don't know about you, but I'm exhausted. As we all gear up for a few weeks of social distancing — welcome to the club, new work-from-homers — let's take stock and take a breath together.
It's not panicking: Keeping tech workers at home is the right call
Now is not the time for employees flying around the world, then coming back to sit in a crowded office building. Or sitting next to those people all day.
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy in 2020
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.