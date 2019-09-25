What you need to know
- At Oculus Connect 6, a new trailer revealed that Respawn Entertainment and Oculus have collaborated for a new VR game called Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.
- The Medal of Honor series has a long history at Electronic Arts, with the last game being Medal of Honor: Warfighter in 2012.
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is set to be available sometime in 2020.
After being on ice for several years, Medal of Honor is returning. A new entry in the series was announced at Oculus Connect 6, a collaboration between Oculus and Respawn Entertainment, who are owned by Electronic Arts. You can check out the trailer for the game below:
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is set to release sometime in 2020. You can find more information on the game at the official post here.
