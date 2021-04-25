Cover all the audio basics with just one speaker: listen to music, control your smart home, and stream from multiple devices! The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker is down to $249.99 at Amazon. While this speaker normally sells for $400, today's deal is the lowest price of the year. We have seen it go this low a couple of times, but if you missed out on those previous deals now is your chance to save $150 on a great device.Previous deals included the Bluetooth-only version, but that speaker is actually $350 at the moment so you're saving even more and getting Alexa built in.

Amazon isn't the only place you can find this deal, either. You can also grab it at Best Buy for the same price.

Listen up Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth wireless Alexa smart speaker Very easy set up. The Marshall app controls the music and customizes sound. Connect to other Alexa devices. Use the LEDs on the front for Alexa with a voice mute button if you're not feeling talkative. Play from up to two Bluetooth devices at once. $249.99 $400.00 $150 off See at Amazon

You'll get a great low latency connection with low power consumption and no interuptions thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0 tech built into this speaker. It also has the aptX codec, which allows for a smooth audio experience and lossless wireless sound. You can even connect more than one Bluetooth devices to the speaker, which lets you play music from two different sources and easily switch between the ones you want. The speaker includes an RCA connection and a 3.5mm input for your favorite headphones or if you just don't want to connect via Bluetooth.

Marshall speakers always have the most advanced components, too. The design works to spread audio across whatever room the speaker is placed in. The sound will be clean and precise with enough audio to make this speaker the center of attention whether you're in a small bedroom or a larger living space. The volume doesn't get distorted just because you increase the volume either, so it will always sound great. Connect to the Marshall app on your phone or use the analogue controls on the top panel to get everything just the way you want it. Customize the audio and tune it based on the room you're in.

You'll also have Amazon's Alexa built right into the speaker so you don't need a separate smart device to connect to your smart home. Use Alexa with the Stanmore II like you would Alexa anywhere else. Ask her to play some music for you, tell you the news and weather, or control the rest of your smart home. The LED lights on the front of the speaker correspond to Alexa's voice so you know when she's active. Just tap the Voice Mute button if you aren't interested in talking to Alexa and don't want her listening to you.